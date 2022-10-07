ST. LOUIS – Rise and shine, we’re just hours away from the start of postseason for the 2022 St. Louis Cardinals.

The Cardinals will host the Philadelphia Phillies in a best-of-three Wild Card series starting Friday at Busch Stadium. Busch Stadium will host at least two, possibly three, games this weekend.

If you can’t make it out to Friday’s game, here is what you need to know in order to watch.

First pitch is set 1:07 p.m. CT

The game will be broadcast on your local ABC affiliate (KDNL – Channel 30 in St. Louis)

Fans can stream via the ESPN app or the ESPN website by entering information from an eligible cable provider. If you’re out of the St. Louis market, you can also stream with an MLB.TV subscription.

Cardinals fans in the St. Louis market will not be able to watch any games on MLB.TV or Bally Sports Midwest. However, fans can also listen to radio broadcasts of Cardinals postseason games on local radio station 1120 KMOX.

Starting times and channels will change throughout the remainder of the Wild Card Series. Click here for more information.

The St. Louis Cardinals will send Jose Quintana to the mound against Philadelphia Phillies ace Zack Wheeler in Game 1. The series will also feature two of the National League’s Top 5 home run hitters in Kyle Schwarber and Paul Goldschmidt.

The Cardinals finished with a 53-28 record at home this season, though dropped the season series, 4-3, to the Phillies earlier this season.