ST. LOUIS, Mo. – The Cardinals are hosting the Philadelphia Phillies in a best-of-three Wild Card series at Busch Stadium.

On Friday, the Phillies scored six times in the ninth inning and Philadelphia beat the NL Central champion Cardinals 6-3 in the opening game of their National League wild-card series. The Phillies had struggled all afternoon against Jose Quintana and the rest of the Cardinals relievers. But they loaded the bases against Ryan Helsley in the ninth, then proceeded to push across six runs to take the opener of the best-of-three series.

With a win on Saturday night, the Phillies will advance to face NL East champ Atlanta in the divisional round.

If you can’t make it out to Saturday’s game, here is what you need to know in order to watch.

First pitch is set 7:37 p.m. CT

The game will be broadcast on ESPN 2.

Fans can stream via the ESPN app or the ESPN website by entering information from an eligible cable provider. If you’re out of the St. Louis market, you can also stream with an MLB.TV subscription.

Listen LIVE on 1120 AM KMOX.

Cardinals fans in the St. Louis market will not be able to stream any games on MLB.TV or Bally Sports Midwest.

Starting times and channels will change throughout the remainder of the Wild Card Series. Click here for more information.