ST. LOUIS – We’re just hours away from the start of the new St. Louis Cardinals season!

The Cardinals begin their 2023 season Thursday at Busch Stadium with the home opener against the Toronto Blue Jays.

If you can’t attend Opening Day at the ballpark, here’s what you need to know in order to watch.

First pitch: 3:10 p.m.

Stream: Bally Sports Midwest or MLB.TV

Bally Sports Midwest, as per usual, will kick off the season with a one-hour pregame show. That will include some interviews to start, then quickly moves into the coverage of the pregame ceremonies around 2:25 pm.

MLB.TV can be used to broadcast the game if you don’t live in the St. Louis DMA. If you live in Missouri or Illinois, most likely, this will not be an option due to local blackout restrictions. MLB.TV has not announced potential plans for coverage of the pregame cermonies.

To find a cable service that uses Bally Sports Midwest near you, click here. If you’re out of the St. Louis region and are a T-Mobile customer, you can get a season’s worth of free games through a limited-time offer.

Fans without access to either can also follow along the game on local radio station 1120 KMOX.