ST. LOUIS – Once a Cardinals fan, always a Cardinals fan! Does the same hold true for the Phillies? Celebrities seem to pop up at Cardinals games. You may be familiar with some of the famous people coming back home to see their team at Busch Stadium. But, do you know who may show up for Philadelphia? We have a list of who you may want to look for.

The Cardinals start their postseason run Friday in Game 1 of the Wild Card Series. The Phillies will meet the Redbirds at Busch Stadium for the first pitch at 1:07 p.m.

Famous St. Louis natives like Jon Hamm historically come home to support the Cardinals during postseason play. Occasionally, famous St. Louisans also attend away games, especially when a shot at moving on to the next round is on the line.

There could even be some famous Philadelphia natives making the trip to the Lou for Friday’s game. Check out our lists of famous fans that could show up at Cardinals-Phillies games.

Famous St. Louisans who may be at Friday’s game:

Famous Philadelphians who may be at Friday’s game: