ST. LOUIS – For the first time in five years, the St. Louis Cardinals are not competing in the Major League Baseball postseason.

That said, there’s still plenty for St. Louis-area baseball fans to watch this October. The 2023 MLB postseason begins with the Wild Card Rounds on Tuesday. And there are quite a few former Cardinals and St. Louis natives competing for a World Series title this season.

As for the former Cardinals, there’s a mix of players who were with the team as recently as this season, plus some guys from the team’s last World Series visit in 2013.

Among this year’s ex-Cardinals in postseason include:

Tommy Pham (ARI)

Marcell Ozuna (ATL)

Jack Flaherty (BAL)

Jason Heyward (LAD)

Joe Kelly (LAD)

Lance Lynn (LAD)

Shelby Miller (LAD)

Kolten Wong (LAD)

Edmundo Sosa (PHI)

Randy Arozarena (TB)

Adolis Garcia (TEX)

Jordan Montgomery (TEX)

Chris Stratton (TEX)

Genesis Cabrera (TOR)

Jordan Hicks (TOR)

There are also two former Cardinals prospects playing key roles for their teams, Zac Gallen of Arizona and Donovan Solano of Minnesota. And the Miami Marlins have former Cardinals outfielder Skip Schumaker as manager.

As for players born and/or raised in St. Louis, the list is a little smaller than last year’s bunch, but still features some very good talents. Among them:

Danny Coulombe (BAL)

Ryne Stanek (HOU)

Jake Burger (MIA)

Devin Williams (MIL)

Peter Fairbanks (TB)

The MLB postseason begins with four Wild Card-round games on Tuesday. The American League and National League Championship Series will follow this weekend. The World Series is currently scheduled from Oct. 27 to Nov. 4.