ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Dan McLaughlin, 48, is a St. Louis native and has called Cardinals games for over two decades. He graduated from Lindenwood University in 1996 where he played baseball. An internship at 1120 AM KMOX eventually led to contributing roles in Blues broadcasts on KPLR and FOX Sports Midwest. He called his first major league game at the age of 23 and was named the Cardinals play-by-play announcer in 2000. He also runs a sports podcast and internet video site called Scoops.

McLaughlin was charged with driving while intoxicated on Monday, a day after being arrested in St. Louis suburbs. Bond was set at $25,000, the Creve Coeur Police Department said.

“We have been made aware that Dan McLaughlin was arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated on Sunday night. We are very disappointed to hear this, and are working to gather additional information before offering further comment,” the Cardinals and Bally Sports said in a statement.

Police said McLaughlin was stopped Sunday and arrested on a charge of driving while intoxicated.

This is the third felony DWI charge for McLaughlin. In 2010 he was arrested for driving while intoxicated. His driver’s license was suspended, but not revoked. In 2011, he was arrested after a one-vehicle crash near his home in Chesterfield. FOX Sports Midwest suspended him from all broadcasts, including the World Series run. He returned to baseball broadcasts in February 2012.