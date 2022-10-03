ST. LOUIS – The Cardinals clinched the NL Central crown on Tuesday, September 27. They are the 3 seed in the NL Wild Card Series starting on Friday, but it is unknown at this time who the Cardinals’ opponent will be.

The way the standings are lining up, the Phillies (86-73) are projected to be the sixth seed and meet the Cardinals (92-67) at Busch Stadium on Friday. Philadelphia has a magic number of one with a three-game away series left in the regular season against the Astros.

If the Cardinals make it past their NL Wild Card Series opponent, they will face the Braves (100-59) in the NL Division Series starting October 11.

The Cardinals start their final away series of the regular season on Monday against the Pittsburgh Pirates (60-99).