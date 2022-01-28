Why January 28 is a significant date in St. Louis Cardinals history

Fred M. Saigh, center, owner of the St. Louis Cardinals, and August A. Busch Jr., right, president of Anhaeuser-Busch, Inc., announce the sale of the major league baseball club to the brewery in St. Louis, Missouri, Feb. 20, 1953. The brewery Anheuser-Busch is purchasing the team for $3.75 million, which includes the club’s $1.25 million debt. The others are not identified. (AP Photo)

ST. LOUIS–The baseball world is in a deep freeze at the moment, as Major League Baseball owners continue to lock out players during negotiations for a new collective bargaining agreement. The Hot Stove is currently dimmed. But imagine how things must have been 69 years ago, when the fate of baseball in the city of St. Louis could very much have been in question, thanks to a tax evasion case against the owner of the Cardinals.

On January 28, 1953, Cardinals owner Fred Saigh issued a no-contest plea to federal charges that evaded $19,000 in taxes. After getting sentenced to 15 months in prison, Saigh put the franchise up for sale, and a few weeks later, announced a $3.75 million deal with Anheuser-Busch. Reports at the time speculated that Saigh was near a deal with Frederick Miller of the Miller Brewer Company, who would move the team to Milwaukee.

“Saigh may well have been using outside bidders from Milwaukee (and possibly other cities) to establish a market price for the team and to convince local bidders that even though he was being forced to sell the team, he was not going to sell it for a fire-sale price. By mid-February he clearly intended to sell the Cardinals to a St. Louis buyer if one could be found who was willing to pay close to the team’s actual value. And when he found such a bidder in Auggie Busch, he sold him the team. This was Saigh’s own explanation and one accepted by most sports journalists at the time,” Marquette Law School professor J. Gordon Hylton wrote in 2009.

Saigh died at the age of 94 in 1999.