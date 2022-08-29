ST. LOUIS – The Cardinals’ jerseys looked a little different on Sunday.

They read Cardenales across the chest in honor of Fiesta Cardenales night at Busch Stadium.

The Cardinals held a cultural celebration for all members of the Latino and Hispanic communities. There was a pregame heritage event in the Budweiser Terrace featuring Orquesta Chevere. A portion of all tickets sold benefited the Hispanic Education Cultural and Scholarship Foundation.

Those who purchased a special Theme Ticket received a Cardinals Sugar Skull bobblehead.

Fiesta Cardenales night was presented by HeGetsUs.com.

The Cardinals won 6-3 against the Braves Sunday. They’re six games ahead of Milwaukee in the NL Central. They play the Reds in Cincinnati Monday night.