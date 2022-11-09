ST. LOUIS – The 2022 Major League Baseball season just ended last weekend, but it’s never too early to plan ahead for next year.

The St. Louis Cardinals and Cardinals Care will host its 26th Winter Warm-Up event from January 14-16, 2023 at Busch Stadium and Ballpark Village.

Winter Warm-Up is the Cardinals Care foundation’s biggest fundraising event of the year. For the first time in three years, fans will have the chance to attend in-person and interact with players, staff and alumni. The event went virtual in 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic and was canceled in 2022 amid the MLB lockout.

The event, held at the Hyatt Regency hotel in recent years, will now switch the Busch Stadium III and Ballpark Village as the primary sites.

“We’re thrilled to bring the Winter Warm-Up to Busch Stadium and Ballpark Village to kick off the 2023 baseball season,” said Michael Hall, Vice President of Community Relations & Executive Director of Cardinals Care. We’re confident fans will enjoy our reimagined fan festival that will incorporate both new experiences and activities that they’ve come to know and love right here in the heart of Cardinals Nation.”

Also new next year, fans who purchase Winter Warm-Up tickets can enjoy a tour of the Cardinals Clubhouse and admission to the Cardinals Hall of Fame and Museum. The Cardinals Clubhouse tour is an exclusive opportunity that only happens during Winter Warm-Up weekend.

Over Winter Warm-Up weekend, fans will enjoy entertainment and live auctions from the Main Stage in Bally Sports Live!, autographs in the Budweiser Brewhouse, Crown Room and PBR, plus special presentations on the third floor of Cardinals Nation. Autograph tickets will go on sale in mid-December.

Busch Stadium will serve as the site for the Cardinals Care Store, Silent Auction display, autograph stations, and an exhibit hall where fans will find a wide variety of sports memorabilia treasures and more.

In conjunction with the event, the Cardinals Caravan will also return in 2023 with a traveling roadshow that brings current players, alumni, and broadcasters to 20 cities during the same weekend.

For more information on Winter Warm-Up, click here. For more information on the Cardinals Caravan, click here.