ST. LOUIS – In 2006, Adam Wainwright was 24 years old and helped the Cardinals win the World Series in his first full season.

Now, in the twilight of his career with the Redbirds, Wainwright is hoping to etch his name in the history books by becoming the 123rd MLB pitcher to reach 200 wins.

“It would mean a lot to us,” Cardinals fan Nate Brown said.

Wainwright is just two wins shy of the milestone.

“Cardinals will do everything they can to get him there,” fan Jeromy Mouw told FOX 2 on Thursday.

After a promising spring training, the Cardinals have floundered through the regular season, and fans aren’t holding back. Several fans gave the team a “C” for this season’s performance.

The Cardinals are eight games out of the playoffs, and with just 40 games left, all attention is on Waino. If he stays healthy, he’ll have at least five more chances this season to reach 200.

“I think Cardinals fans all over the nation would certainly get behind him and certainly cheer and party as hard as he can,” Mouw said.

With not much left to root for, fans are certainly cheering on Wainwright as he strives for greatness in a rocky final season.

“For this to be his last season and for him to retire, I think, it would be a cherry on top,” Cardinals fan Aaron Beavers said.