Wong’s Walk off hit helps Cards slip past Reds, 5-4

Kolten Wong’s walk off hit in the bottom of the ninth completed the Cardinals comeback in a 5-4 win over the Cincinnati Reds on Thursday night at Busch Stadium. The Redbirds came in to the bottom of the ninth trialing 4-2 and facing Reds closer Raisel Iglesias. After a Yadier Molina infield single cut the lead to 4-3, an Iglesias balk with the bases loaded tied the game at 4-4. Wong then delivered his bases loaded hit to deep center to finish the comeback.

The Reds had built a 3-0 lead on Adam Wainwright, before the Cards offense got clicking. Molina, playing in his first game since testing positive for Covid-19 delivered a two run single in the second inning to cut the deficit to 3-2. Wainwright settled down and pitched seven solid innings. He retired the last 15 batters he faced. Rookie pitcher Seth Elledge pitched a scoreless top of the ninth inning to earn his first Major League win.

The victory gets the Cardinals back to the .500 mark with a 7-7 record.