World Series hero David Freese returns to Busch Stadium for ‘Bud Bash’ event

David Freese #23 of the St. Louis Cardinals hits a walk off solo home run in the 11th inning to win Game Six of the MLB World Series against the Texas Rangers at Busch Stadium on October 27, 2011 in St Louis, Missouri. The Cardinals won 10-9. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

ST. LOUIS – 2011 World Series MVP David Freese will return to Busch Stadium this summer to headline the Cardinals’ Bud Bash schedule.

Freese, who hit a walk-off home run in Game 6 of the 2011 World Series to keep the Cardinals alive, will be back in St. Louis on Tuesday, August 11.

The team announced 14 new dates to its 2020 theme schedule on Tuesday.

The themes span significant music, television, occupations, organizations, communities and more across pop culture.

The Budweiser Bash events are held one Tuesday every month during the regular season. Fans who buy a Bud Bash theme ticket will receive a limited-edition bobblehead of the featured player for that particular game. The Cardinals are also offering VIP tickets for these events, giving fans access to a program autograph session with each of those players.

The Bud Bash schedule is as follows: Rick Ankiel (April 21), Ken Reitz (May 19), Scott & Ed Spiezio (June 16), Bo Hart (July 21), David Freese (August 11) and Hall of Famer Lee Smith (Sept. 1).

Besides the Bud Bash events, the Cardinals are offering theme nights celebrating golfer John Daly, Sesame Street, African American Heritage, Shakespeare, and Fredbird’s birthday.

Tickets are available for all the theme nights at Cardinals.com/theme.

Additional theme dates will be announced throughout the season.