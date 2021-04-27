Yadi Molina going on the Injured List

ST. LOUIS – The St. Louis Cardinals have placed catcher Yadier Molina on the 10-day Injured List and recalled catcher Ali Sanchez to the main roster.
Molina, 38, is dealing with a tendon strain in his right foot. This is just the ninth time in his 18-year career that he’s been placed on the Injured List.
Molina left the April 24 game against the Cincinnati Reds in the fifth inning with soreness in his right foot. He’d already homered and doubled in that game.
He leads the Cardinals in batting (.323), doubles (5), home runs (5), and RBI (14).
Earlier this season, Molina reached a milestone by catching for his 2,000th game with the Cardinals, becoming the first in Major League Baseball to do so with a single team.
The Cardinals acquired Sanchez in the off-season in a trade with the New York Mets. Sanchez appeared in six games during spring training.