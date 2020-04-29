Breaking News
Yadi wants to continue playing baseball with or without the Cardinals

St. Louis Cardinals

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Molina will turn 38 in July, that’s old for a catcher. There a lot of speculation that he and Waino would go out together after this season. But, Yadi told ESPN that COVID-19 has changed his mind and he wants to play two more years.

For the first time, Yadi said it doesn’t have to be with the Cardinals. He hopes it’s in St. Louis, but it doesn’t have to be.

Yadi is on the last year of a three year, $60 million dollar deal. He’s caught 1,947 games all with the Cardinals and that’s a record for one team.

