Molina, Cardinals named Gold Glove finalists

St. Louis Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina kneels behind the plate during spring training baseball practice Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020, in Jupiter, Fla. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

ST. LOUIS – Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina, first baseman Paul Goldschmidt, second baseman Tommy Edman, third baseman Nolan Arenado, and outfielders Tyler O’Neill and Harrison Bader are all finalists for the Gold Glove Award.

Major League Baseball announced the nominees Thursday afternoon.

The Gold Glove is given to players at each position in both the National League and American League who excel at fielding.

Molina is a 9-time Gold Glove Award-winner and took home the honor eight consecutive years from 2008 to 2015.

Goldschmidt has won the award three times (2013, 2015, and 2017).

Arenado has won the Gold Glove every year of his eight-year career thus far.

O’Neill won his first award last season.

Edman and Bader have not won a Gold Glove Award.