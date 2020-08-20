Yadier Molina back in action at Busch Stadium

ST. LOUIS – The Cardinals return to Busch Stadium tonight with their veteran catcher now off the COVID-related injured list.
Yadier Molina will bat 8th against the Cincinnati Reds. The game begins at 7:15 p.m.
by: Martin KilcoynePosted: / Updated:
ST. LOUIS – The Cardinals return to Busch Stadium tonight with their veteran catcher now off the COVID-related injured list.
Yadier Molina will bat 8th against the Cincinnati Reds. The game begins at 7:15 p.m.
Sign up for a newsletter from FOX 2 to get updates about news and weather. We offer daily headlines, breaking news, severe weather, and forecast emails.