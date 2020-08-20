Yadier Molina back in action at Busch Stadium

ST. LOUIS – The Cardinals return to Busch Stadium tonight with their veteran catcher now off the COVID-related injured list.

Yadier Molina will bat 8th against the Cincinnati Reds. The game begins at 7:15 p.m.

Waino and Yadi together again! 🙌 pic.twitter.com/BItnGU2QaC — St. Louis Cardinals (@Cardinals) August 20, 2020