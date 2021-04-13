Yadier Molina gets night off as Cardinals try to end three game losing streak

ST. LOUIS- The Cardinals and Nationals face off Tuesday night at Busch Stadium with a marquee pitching matchup on the mound, with Jack Flaherty facing Washington’s Stephen Strasburg. St. Louis is trying to snap a three-game losing streak and get quality innings from the ace of the rotation.
Yadier Molina, who has been an early force in the cleanup spot in the lineup, gets the night off for the Cardinals. Here’s a look at the starting lineups.
Cardinals Manager Mike Shildt confirmed Tuesday that Kwang Hyun Kim will make his first start of the season Saturday against Philadelphia, with Daniel Ponce De Leon moving into the bullpen.