Yadier Molina gets standing ovation for reaching MLB catching milestone

ST. LOUIS–After almost two decades of serving as maestro of Busch Stadium special ovations for other players, knowing when to step out from behind home plate to let the crowd take over, it was time for Yadier Molina to let someone else do the work Wednesday.
After throwing his first pitch to Molina Wednesday afternoon at Busch Stadium, Cardinals pitcher Adam Wainwright stepped off the mound, and motioned for the crowd to get on their feet to salute the catcher, who had just caught a pitch for the 2,000th game, becoming the first in Major League Baseball to do it with a single team.
Molina is sixth all-time in games caught. Barring injury, he should pass Jason Kendall (2,025) and Gary Carter (2,056) by season’s end. Ivan Rodriguez is atop the list at 2,427.