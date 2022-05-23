ST. LOUIS – The St. Louis Cardinals announced Monday that catcher Yadier Molina had been placed on the Bereavement List.

The team did not offer any additional details regarding Molina’s leave of absence.

The Bereavement List was created in 2003 to give teams more flexibility when a player needs to step away due to a serious illness or death in his or his spouse’s immediate family. A player on the Bereavement List will miss between three and seven games.

Molina went on the Bereavement List in July 2012 following the death of his wife’s grandfather. He missed the MLB All-Star Game as a result.

Rookie catcher Iván Herrera has been recalled from Memphis and will make his Major League debut tonight against the Toronto Blue Jays at Busch Stadium. He will wear no. 47.

Herrera, 21, was signed by the Cardinals in July 2016 out of Panama City, Panama. He’s batting .310 with 2 HRs and 13 RBI in 20 games with the Memphis Redbirds. He’s also recorded a .405 on-base percentage and a .898 OPS.

Herrera will be the eighth Cardinal to make his Major League debut this season.