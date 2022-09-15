ST. LOUIS – Yadier Molina wore a special helmet Wednesday night when he and Adam Wainwright set the record for most starts as an MLB battery.

Molina’s helmet was painted and designed by Noah Ennis. He is the owner and head painter at Shell Shock Design & Paints out of Nebraska.

On its left side, the helmet had a redbird and the No. 4. On its right side, there was a redbird and the No. 50. The best buds were pictured on top of the helmet along with the number 325, representing the amount of times they’ve taken the field together as a starting battery. Those were both painted on top of a galaxy background.

The duo were also behind some timely contributions, leading the Cardinals 4-1 over the Milwaukee Brewers. Molina picked up a go-ahead single in the second inning that stood as the game-winning hit. Wainwright limited the Brewers to one run over five innings and worked out of a bases loaded jam in the fourth frame.

With just a few weeks remaining in the season, the Cardinals are making a push for their fourth straight postseason berth and a seventh trip to the postseason over the past decade.

As of Thursday morning, the magic number for a postseason spot is 12. The nearest path to October runs through the NL Central. With 19 games remaining, the St. Louis Cardinals carry a 84-59 record and lead by eight games over the Milwaukee Brewers.