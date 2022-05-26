ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Matt Carpenter agreed to a one-year contract with the New York Yankees on Thursday, a week after he was released from the Texas Rangers’ minor league system.

Injury-hit New York also selected the contract of 31-year-old left-hander Manny Bañuelos from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre before a series opener at Tampa Bay. Bañuelos was in the Yankees’ minor league system from 2008-14 but never made it up to the big league club during that time.

Carpenter, 36, hit .275 with six homers and 19 RBIs in 21 games this year for Round Round of the Triple-A Pacific Coast League.