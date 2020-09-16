Yelich, Braun lead Brewers to 18-3 romp over Cardinals

It was an ugly game and ugly loss for the Cardinals on Tuesday night in Milwaukee. The Brewers belted the Redbirds by the score of 18-3 and the game was marred by an on field scuffle between the two teams.

In the game. Cardinals ace Jack Flaherty couldn't get out of the fourth inning. He allowed nine runs, including back to back home runs by Christian Yelich and Ryan Braun in the first inning. The bullpen didn't pitch much better allowing nine more runs to Milwaukee.