ST. LOUIS – Cardinals designated hitter Albert Pujols is pursuing a historic milestone, nearing Alex Rodriguez’s career-homerun mark of 696 for 4th all-time on the list of the game’s greatest long-ball hitters.

Drafted in 1999, Pujols erupted on the scene in 2001, batting .329 while hitting 37 homeruns in his first season with the team.

Many fans enjoyed the next decade of number five’s unforgettable play in St. Louis from 2001-2011. Others, however, weren’t even born during Pujols’ first stint with the Cardinals.

Fox 2’s Daniel Esteve caught up with some of the teams youngest fans to discuss a living legend’s return to St. Louis.