ST. LOUIS — Soccer is getting a big showcase in midtown Friday night on the Saint Louis University campus, where St. Louis City 2 will have its first-ever MLS Next Pro match.

St. Louis City 2 will play against Rochester New York FC at Herman Stadium on March 25 at 7:00 p.m. An estimated 7,000 fans are expected to attend.

“This is a professional league, and each team will play 24 regular-season games. Eight teams will qualify for the playoffs,” said Charles Altchek, the president of MLS Next Pro. “The higher seeds will go on. If City 2 ends up winning their division, they’re going to host throughout the playoffs.”

The team will host five home games at Herman Stadium on the SLU campus and six home games at Southern Illinois University Edwardsville’s Ralph Korte Stadium.

Soccer fans will get a chance to see potential future MLS stars and get accustomed to the fast pace.

“We’re working on a lot of new ideas,” said Altchek. “No games will end in a tie. That’s different in soccer.”

Meanwhile, the full St. Louis City SC is set to make its MLS debut in the spring of 2023. Construction is still underway at the state-of-the-art Centene Stadium.

“What Centene represents is really staggering,” said Altchek. “It’s going to transform that part of the city, and it’s really a true representation of the Taylor family of what they think of the city and how much they love the city.”

For ticket information, visit: https://www.stlcitysc.com/tickets/