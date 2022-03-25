ST. LOUIS — St. Louis City 2 defeated Rochester New York FC 2-0 in the Inaugural MLS Next Pro game hosted at the Hermann Stadium on Saint Louis University’s campus.

More than 6,000 fans were in attendance to watch St. Louis City’s second team take the pitch for the first time.

City 2’s Wan Kuzain scored at the 19-minute mark after a corner kick reflection rolled into the perfect position at his feet giving the team a 1-0 before halftime.



Vitor Diaz followed suit in the second half finishing a penalty kick at the 59-minute mark. St. Louis City SC will play in the second round of the U.S. Open Cup Tuesday, April 5 at 6:30 p.m. against the Indy Eleven.



Friday night gave soccer fans a lot to be hopeful for as we await opening day for St. Louis City SC in 2023.