St. Louis City SC added more players for their inaugural MLS team at Friday’s Expansion Draft. The new team was allowed to select five players off existing MLS teams to help fill their roster for their upcoming first season in 2023.

St. Louis City SC made the following choices in the draft.

Nicholas Gioacchini – forward – played for Orlando City last season

Indiana Vassilev – midfielder – played for Inter Miami last season

Jon Bell – defender – played for New England Revolution last season

John Nelson – defense – played for FC Cincinnati last season

Jake Lacava – forward- played for New York Red Bulls last season