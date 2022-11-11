St. Louis City SC added more players for their inaugural MLS team at Friday’s Expansion Draft. The new team was allowed to select five players off existing MLS teams to help fill their roster for their upcoming first season in 2023.
St. Louis City SC made the following choices in the draft.
Nicholas Gioacchini – forward – played for Orlando City last season
Indiana Vassilev – midfielder – played for Inter Miami last season
Jon Bell – defender – played for New England Revolution last season
John Nelson – defense – played for FC Cincinnati last season
Jake Lacava – forward- played for New York Red Bulls last season