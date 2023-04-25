ST. LOUIS — It didn’t take long for St. Louis CITY SC to set the tone in their Tuesday night match with Union Omaha.

Aziel Jackson scored the first of his two goals on the night three minutes into the match as St. Louis trounced Union Omaha 5-1 and advanced in U.S. Open Cup play. The U.S. Open cup is a single-elimination tournament open to all soccer clubs in the U.S. professional or amateur. Akil Watts also scored as did Eduard Lowen.

CITY SC made history as well tonight. With 22,423 fans in attendance, the team set the record for most fans at a third round match of the U.S. Open Cup.

St. Louis is back in MLS action this Saturday when they face Portland at CITYPARK.