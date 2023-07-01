It was revenge for St. Louis City SC on Saturday night at CityPark. After blowing a late 1-0 lead and settling for a 1-1 draw with the Colorado Rapids back in April, City hosted the Rapids and scored a 2-0 victory.

Tim Parker scored in the 4th minute of the game to give St. Louis the early advantage. Jared Stroud added to the lead with his 4th goal of the season, coming in the 11th minute of the match. City SC goalie Roman Burki stopped all three shots on target by Colorado to record his 6th clean sheet of the season.

With the win City SC sits atop the MLS Western Conference table with 35 points, 11 wins, 7 losses and 2 draws. LAFC and Seattle have 32 points as City’s closest competition in the West.