The brief two game losing streak for St. Louis City SC is over after a dominant 5-1 win over FC Cincinnati, one of MLS’s top teams on Saturday night at Citypark. After a two hour 19 minute weather delay, City SC scored just three minutes into the match when Jared Stroud scored his 3rd goal of the season. City got two more first half goals from Eduard Lowen and Kyle Hiebert to take a 3-0 lead into half time. City SC kept it coming in the second half getting a fourth goal from Niko Gioacchini to make it 4-0. FC Cincinnati goalie Roman Celentano scored into his own goal to make it 5-0 St. Louis. Cincinnati did break up City’s clean sheet attempt with a goal from Sergio Santos in the 62nd minute.

The win gives St. Louis City SC the most in MLS so far this season, with six wins. Their 6-2-0 record has them on top of the Western Conference. It’s the first loss of the season to FC Cincinnati. Their record is now 5-1-2.