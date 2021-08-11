St. Louis CITY SC introduces U-17, U-16 rosters

ST. LOUIS – Before St. Louis CITY SC takes the pitch for its inaugural season in Major League Soccer in 2023, the club will field two youth academy teams in the MLS Next system.

CITY SC introduced its U-17 and U-16 academy teams on Wednesday.

Players were selected through scouting, invitational trials, and open community trials. Five local players were selected to join the St. Louis CITY SC Academy through the open trials.

The academy will train at several locations while the club’s training and performance center is built in the stadium district in Downtown St. Louis.

St. Louis CITY SC U-17 squad

St. Louis CITY SC U-16 squad