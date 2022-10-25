Centene Stadium will be known as CITYPARK moving forward.

ST. LOUIS – The soon-to-be-completed soccer stadium in Downtown St. Louis is undergoing a name change.

Going forward, Centene Stadium will now be known as CITYPARK; one word, all caps.

The club tweeted: “CITYPARK is the heart of our district, where sport will intersect with art, architecture, culture and technology. The spirit of a new St. Louis.”

Club President and CEO Carolyn Kindle said the organization and Centene agreed to reshape their partnership.

“…the focus moving forward will be on developing community health and wellness programming throughout the region,” she said.

To that end, Centene and St. Louis City SC will collaborate to nurture the beautiful game to kids in the Bi-State region and promote fitness and competition among high-school age athletes.

A Centene spokesperson released the following statement late Tuesday afternoon:

Centene’s mission is to transform the health of the communities we serve, and we are actively re-aligning Centene’s community sponsorships and charitable giving to better support this important mission. Centene’s decision to reshape our partnership with St. Louis CITY SC reflects our emphasis on improving public health and individual well-being in everything we do. Moving forward, Centene’s partnerships – in St. Louis and across the country – will focus on programming that creates long-term, tangible value for local communities and helps families to live healthier lives. Centene and St. Louis CITY SC share a common goal of supporting the health and wellness of the St. Louis community that we are proud to call home.

CITYPARK sits on a 30-acre stadium district downtown. The club’s stadium, headquarters, and training facility are all located within the same footprint.

Kindle said the district will include amenities that the public can enjoy on match day and beyond, such as public art installations, pet-friendly spaces, bike and pedestrian paths, green spaces, and pop-up shops and restaurants.