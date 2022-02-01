St. Louis CITY SC signs first player in team history

Celtic’s Hatem Elhamed, left, duels for the ball with Sarajevo’s Selmir Pidro during the Europa League soccer match between Sarajevo and Celtic at the Bilino polje stadium in Zenica, Bosnia, Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020. (AP Photo/Kemal Softic)

ST. LOUIS–The expansion St. Louis CITY SC won’t take to the pitch in the MLS until 2023, but on Tuesday announced the signing of the first player in team history.

The team signed left back Selmir Pidro, 23, to a MLS professional contract that will take him through the 2025 season. He’ll remain with FK Sarajevo for the 2022 season and join St. Louis in July. Financial terms were not disclosed.

A native of Bugojno, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Pidro joined FK Sarajevo’s academy program in 2014. He was a member of the Bosnian National team in 2021.

“Quite honestly, he embodies the kind of player we are trying to attract here in St. Louis,” said Carolyn Kindle Betz, President and Chief Executive Officer of St. Louis CITY SC in a news release. “We are very pleased to have secured a rising talent who will fit in perfectly with our community.”