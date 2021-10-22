St. Louis CITY SC stadium roof nearly complete

ST. LOUIS– Progress is rolling along on the construction of St. Louis CITY SC’s new soccer stadium in Downtown West.

Bommarito Automotive Group Skyfox buzzed over the construction scene this week and you can see the roof is almost done. You can also get a peek inside and see where the seats will go.

The 22,500 seat stadium will be completed in 2022 with the team starting play in 2023.

The red, blue, and white seat colors will contribute to the atmosphere of the stadium. FOX2Now.com reported in June what it will look like from those seats.

The stadium is also being designed so that every seat will be within 120 feet of the field or pitch as it’s called. The closest seats are just 15 feet from some parts of the pitch.

The final steel beam of the stadium’s superstructure was placed on Thursday, Aug. 12.

Over 5,326 tons, more than 10 million pounds, of steel have been placed into the structure of the stadium since December of 2020. The heaviest beam weighed 76,000 pounds.

The stadium has two concourses, which will allow for different flows in and out of the stadium to not overcrowd one area over another.

The designers want no back doors, a front door in every direction, and a 360-degree experience in downtown.

There will be a team store, fan pavilion, and club headquarters all within walking distance in the area of Market and Clark. Multiple walkways and bike paths will wind through green spaces in the area.

One of those greenspaces will be called The Brickline Greenway. The team says it will be a pivotal part of the new St. Louis CITY stadium and district.

The team says The Brickline Greenway and its art are the work of East St. Louis resident and nationally-acclaimed artist Damon Davis. His work will honor the predominantly Black neighborhood of Mill Creek Valley whose residents were displaced during the city’s demolition of the Midtown area in the late 1950s.

There is also a new parking garage in the works next to the site. The four-level, 220,000 square foot parking garage will offer 50 bike parking spots, 30 electric vehicle charging stations, and 450 traditional parking spaces. The building will also offer retail space on its first level.