ST. LOUIS — St. Louis City SC has a solid infrastructure.

The team has enjoyed first-place success in its first year in MLS while selling out its brand-new stadium downtown. The team also has a training facility, and fans are excited for the years ahead.

So, the team’s new President and General Manager, Diego Gigliani’s, goal is to build on and sustain the momentum that the franchise has generated.

“I’ve been impressed with absolutely everything I’ve gotten to know about the club, the ownership group, and the league,” Gigliani said at his introductory news conference Monday afternoon at CITYPARK. “The ability to make an impact in the first few years of a club is something very unique in this world.

Gigliani has plenty of experience in the business side of soccer. For the decade before joining St. Louis City, Gigliani worked for City Football Group, which runs Manchester City of the English Premier League. Manchester City is one of soccer’s biggest brands.

“Building a club and stadium is one thing, but it is very different than operating a club and stadium,” St. Louis City SC Owner and CEO Carolyn Kindle said in Monday’s news conference. “I think one of the things we realized as an ownership group is that we really don’t have that experience. So, we are fortunate to have Diego on board because that is where he excels.”

Kindle will now shift her focus to big-picture goings on at the club. Meanwhile, the hope is Gigliani’s soccer business acumen will help make St. Louis City SC a global brand.

Kindle said with the solid infrastructure in place, St. Louis City SC’s ownership group wasn’t looking for anyone to disrupt what they’d already done.

Gigliani understands his role.

“They’ve definitely set a high bar for Year 1,” Gigliani said. “Everyone can see the great results for so far, two-thirds through the season. So even Year 1 is not done. But even when you compare some of the metrics across MLS, St. Louis City is performing at the top or in the top three of pretty much all those metrics, which is pretty impressive for a city the size of St. Louis, and for a brand-new franchise.”

“As a club, I think the way to becoming well known and well respected is to focus on the day-to-day and to let that happen naturally,” Gigliani said. “There are so many stories that already exist and that we hope to be able to tell. Over time, I’m sure we’ll look back and say, Wow. St. Louis is now a recognized sports city and sports club.”

Lutz Pfannenstiel’s role as sporting director will remain the same. He is still the decision-maker for the on field product. Gigliani sought to clear up what his role will be regarding the sporting aspect of the team.

“Sporting decisions need to be taken by sporting experts,” Gigliani said. “Not because one is reporting to the other does it mean that at any point I am going to overrule Lutz when it comes to the selection of a player or the selection of a manager.”

“I think professionally run organizations respect that these decisions need to be taken by the sporting experts,” Gigliani continued. So, in summary, while Lutz will report to me in my role as General Manager, he will continue being the main decision-maker when it comes to sporting decisions, and I hope to partner with him and help him with everything I can to complement him on the business aspect of those decisions.”