The dream inaugural season for St. Louis City SC rolls on with another home win. City SC beat FC Dallas 2-1 at Citypark on Wednesday night to stay atop the standings in the Western Conference of MLS. Dallas lost their goalie Maarten Paes to a red card in just the 12th minute of the game. They had to play the rest of the game one man short. City SC finally capitalized on the advantage when Anthony Markanich scored in just his second game with his new team. His goal in the 82nd minute made it 1-0 St. Louis. Just three minutes later, another new player made it 2-0 City SC. Nokkvi Thorisson scored off a feed from Eduard Lowen and Joao Klauss. It’s Thorisson; first goal with City SC as well. Roman Burki was moments way from a shutout, but Dallas’ Eugene Ansah scored very late to end the scoring at 2-1.

St. Louis City SC head coach Bradley Carnell offers these post game comments after his club’s win.