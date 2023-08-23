St. Louis City SC is the highest scoring team in the MLS with 49 goals so far this season. They also have the best goal differential at plus 19. Some pretty amazing numbers for an expansion team. The soccer pundits didn’t expect much from St. Louis. Local fans were just glad to have an MLS team, but now with City SC still leading in the western conference, they feel they are contenders when the playoffs begin this fall.

