St. Louis City SC’s dream first season came to an end Sunday night in Kanas City with a 2-1 loss to Sporting KC in round one of the MLS playoffs. Fox 2 Sports reporter Kevin Ryans was in Kansas City to cover the game and has the post game reaction for City SC. Fox 2 Sports Director Martin Kilcoyne had local soccer analyst Bill McDermott on the Sports Final set to recap City SC’s historic first season and playoff run.
St. Louis City SC’s historic first season comes to an end. Post game reaction and local analysis
by: Martin Kilcoyne, Kevin Ryans, Dave Jobe
Posted:
Updated:
Inspection results at Homer G. Phillips
November 13 2023 07:02 am