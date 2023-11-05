St. Louis City SC’s dream first season came to an end Sunday night in Kanas City with a 2-1 loss to Sporting KC in round one of the MLS playoffs. Fox 2 Sports reporter Kevin Ryans was in Kansas City to cover the game and has the post game reaction for City SC. Fox 2 Sports Director Martin Kilcoyne had local soccer analyst Bill McDermott on the Sports Final set to recap City SC’s historic first season and playoff run.

