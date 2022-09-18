St. Louis CITY2 Soccer will host a MLS NEXT Pro playoff match after securing the conference top seed

EDWARDSVILLE, IL — St. Louis CITY2 fell to Sporting KC II in their final regular season match 5-4 in a shootout after a 1-1 score in regular time.

Even though CITY2 didn’t earn a win, they did clinch the Western Conference top seed. Portland Timbers2 beat then first place Tacoma Defiance, allowing CITY2 the opportunity to host a playoff match.

CITY2 will host North Texas SC in their first MLS NEXT Pro conference semifinals. The playoffs begin next weekend and end with the MLS NEXT Pro Cup on October 8.