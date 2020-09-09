St. Louis County releases major restrictions for youth sports

ST. LOUIS COUNTY – St. Louis County Executive Dr. Sam Page officially announced the changes coming to fall youth sports during a press conference this morning. The new guidelines take effect on September 11. 2020. They were posted to St. Louis County’s Coronavirus News website this morning. They say that youth sports is a risk factor in spreading COVID-19 and that parents should consider this before signing their children up to play.

St. Louis County Executive says that there is nothing unique about youth sports makes them subject to the restrictions. But, gathering many people in one space where there is heavy breathing is a risk factor. There are also many more cases among people under 30 compared to other age groups in the region.

High-frequency contact sports for teens over the age of 14 like basketball, boxing, hockey, football, lacrosse, martial arts, rugby, water polo, and wrestling will be restricted. Players may practice, but no games or competitions are permitted. Teams are limited to 30 or fewer athletes. They may play scrimmages within the teams. Masks must be worn when players are not involved in “vigorous physical activity.” No fans are allowed to attend the inter-team games.

There are no limits on high-contact sports for players under the age of 14. Games are allowed but no tournaments. Spectators are also barred from attending the games.

All ages may participate in low-contact sports. Teens over the age of 14 are not allowed to have games between teams for moderate-contact sports. Spectators are also not allowed.

Sports categories:

High-frequency of contact sports: basketball, boxing, ice hockey tackle/flag/touch football, lacrosse, martial arts, rugby, water polo, and wrestling.

Moderate-frequency of contact sports : baseball, cheerleading, crew/rowing, dance team, fencing, floor hockey, field hockey, racquetball, soccer, softball, team handball, ultimate frisbee, and volleyball.

Low-frequency of contact sports: diving, extreme sports, gymnastics, rodeo, water skiing, adventure racing, bicycling, canoeing/kayaking, field events (high jump, pole vault, javelin, shot-put), golf, handball, horseback riding, skating (ice, in-line, roller), skateboarding, weight lifting, windsurfing, badminton, bodybuilding, bowling, orienteering, fishing, riflery, rope jumping, running, sailing, scuba diving, swimming, table tennis, tennis, and track.

Click here to read the full list of guidelines

