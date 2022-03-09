St. Louis couple’s vacation ruined after spring training games canceled

ST. LOUIS — A St. Louis family made their reservations over a year ago to watch the Cardinals in spring training this week. However, as we know, there is no baseball because of the MLB lockout.

Kathy and Don Zundel visited Roger Dean Stadium in Jupiter, Florida, where spring training is usually held. The couple posted a photo to Facebook that shows them in front of the stadium holding a sign that reads: “What about the fans?”

They also took a photo of Cardinals manager John Mozeliak watching minor leaguers who are training there.

The couple said they are trying to make the most of their trip but clearly, are not happy.

“We have a sense the owners have not only locked out the players, but they have also locked out the fans,” said Kathy Zundel. “They have also hurt all these small businesses that are trying to make a go of it after the pandemic, and all these small towns in Florida and Arizona. It’s really a shame!”

The Zundels said they feel the owners are using a strong-armed approach to get what they want without thinking about their customers — the fans.