St. Louis figures will play role in Coach K’s Cameron Indoor finale

ST. LOUIS–On Saturday night, Mike Krzyzewski will lead the Duke men’s basketball team onto the court at Cameron Indoor Stadium for the final time as head coach of the Blue Devils when they take on their rivals from down Tobacco Road, the North Carolina Tar Heels.

He’ll do it with one St. Louis native by his side, and another trying to spoil the party.

Chris Carrawell, the Cardinal Ritter grad who Krzyzewski recruited to play for him from 1996-2000, is in his second stint back in Durham serving as a member of the staff, now as an Associate Head Coach.

It’s been a remarkable journey, he told Benjamin Hochman from our news partners at the St. Louis-Post Dispatch in 2020.

“Playing at Duke is one thing, but also coaching for the best coach to coach college basketball? Like, that’s something you don’t dream,” Carrawell said. “That wasn’t in my dreams. I never dreamed of being a coach. But the love for the game, the passion for the game and wanting to pay it forward has led to me coaching at Duke? Come on, man, you can’t make this (stuff) up. You can’t make it up!”

Another St. Louis standout, Chaminade’s Jayson Tatum committed to Coach K and Duke almost a generation later. By then, Krzyzewski had evolved in his recruiting philosophy, knowing that the top-end players would not be staying three and four years as they had when Carrawell was in school. Tatum left for the NBA after his freshman season when he was the third pick overall in the 2017 draft.

Tatum’s father, Justin, recalled when Krzyzewski, just days after winning the National Championship in 2015, was in St. Louis to recruit his son and was eating tacos with the family. He credits Krzyzewski for helping mold the younger Tatum into being the player he has become, an NBA All-Star.

But that doesn’t mean Justin Tatum will be rooting for Duke Saturday night against the Tar Heels. One of North Carolina’s top weapons is one of Tatum’s former players at CBC, guard Caleb Love, so allegiances will be divided in the Tatum family.

Love is North Carolina’s second-leading scorer with 15.5 ppg in his sophomore season.