St. Louis gets $790 million settlement payment from Rams, NFL

The NFL logo is seen on a football packaging in Los Angeles on August 24, 2020. (Photo by CHRIS DELMAS/AFP via Getty Images)

ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis interests who sued the Rams and NFL over the team’s departure for Los Angeles got a major present in time for Christmas.

Doug Moore, a spokesman for St. Louis County Executive Sam Page, confirmed that the $790 million settlement has been paid out to St. Louis City, County, and the St. Louis Regional Convention and Sports Complex Authority.

The settlement was from a breach of contract lawsuit with the NFL and the now Los Angeles Rams concerning the team’s departure from St. Louis after the 2015 season.

The sides settled the case on Nov. 24, and the terms of the agreement called for the payment to be received within a month. Thirty-five percent of the $790 million will go to attorneys, while the rest will be divided among the city, county, and regional stadium authority.

The plaintiffs are still negotiating how the money will be split up and spent.