For golfer Chris Naegel it’s the thrill of a lifetime. He’s qualified for the U.S. Open for the second time in hos career. The Marquette High School graduate played on Monday in Ohio, a 36 hole qualifier and shot 9 under par. It’s a pressure packed day for golfers around the country. Over 600 golfers contend for less than 50 spots in the U.S. Open and Naegel made the cut. Four summers ago, he made it in dramatic fashion. Congrats to Chris Naegel, the St. Louis golfer headed back to the U.S. Open.

