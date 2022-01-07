St. Louis high school wide receiver Kevin Coleman down to three college choices ahead of national TV reveal

ST. LOUIS–The top-ranked player in the state of Missouri’s class of 2022 did not commit during the December signing period and is getting ready to tell a national audience where he plans to play in college.

St. Mary’s wide receiver Kevin Coleman, who is participating in the All-American Bowl Game in San Antonio on Saturday, will reveal his decision during the game on NBC. He tells FOX2 the decision is down to Oregon, Miami and Florida State.

Coleman told 247Sports that he’s already made the decision, and will enroll early.

The Athletic’s Ari Wasserman calls Coleman one of the ten “most impactful uncommitted 2022 prospects”.

Coleman’s decision to wait on an announcement has helped navigate the annual coaching carousel which has seen lots of twists and turns. Oregon, which hosted him on an official visit in November, hired Georgia Defensive Coordinator Dan Lanning as head coach after Mario Cristobal left for Miami. Who did Lanning hire as his Offensive Coordinator? Florida State OC Kenny Dillingham, so he’s at least familiar with the faces even if they all seem to be in new places.