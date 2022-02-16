St. Louis hockey standouts ready to go for Olympic gold Wednesday against Canada

ST. LOUIS–Just after 10 pm central time Wednesday, two dominant forces in women’s Olympic hockey face off in China with a gold medal up for grabs.

Canada has won four Olympic gold medals in women’s hockey, and the U.S. won the other two. Canada has 11 golds at the world championships, and the U.S. has nine. Nobody else has any.

In these Games,

One of them will win gold tonight, and a pair of U.S. Olympians with ties to St. Louis will have a large role in how the game pans out.

Defenseman Jincy Dunne, who was born and raised in St. Charles County, just missed the Olympic cut 8 years ago, and missed another Olympic Games due to injury. Now she’s ready to make the most of this opportunity.

“My parents told me don’t come back without a gold medal,” Dunne told FOX2 in a recent interview. “I don’t intend to.”

Dunne will be busy helping her goaltender, who also has St. Louis ties. Alex Cavallini, daughter-in-law of former St. Louis Blue Gino Cavallini, and she now lives in the area. Cavallini’s fellow U.S. goalie Nicole Hensley played at Lindenwood University.