St. Louis leaders discuss how to split Rams’ $750 million settlement

ST. LOUIS — The Board of the St. Louis Regional Convention and Sports Complex Authority (RSA), which runs the Dome at America’s Center where the St. Louis Rams used to play, met Wednesday.

It was their first meeting at the dome since a$790 million legal settlement was reached with the NFL and Rams owner, Stan Kroenke. There was nothing on the agenda about the settlement, but they did discuss how a portion of the money will be spent.

Two of those who pressed St. Louis’s case against Kroenke and the NFL in court were at the meeting: attorneys Christopher Bauman and Bob Blitz. No one would comment on the settlement, saying the judge’s “gag order” was still in effect.

The RSA Board of Commissioners voted to talk with the attorneys about legal matters in the executive session, closing the meeting to news reporters.

After attorneys’ fees, there should be about $514 million dollars for the three plaintiffs: the City of St. Louis, St. Louis County, and the RSA.

The RSA’s 11 member board met with 1 vacancy and 8 members whose terms had expired.

The settlement agreement says nothing about how the city, county, and RSA should split or spend the money. Blitz told FOX 2 that he had great confidence the parties would come together and get the most out of the settlement.

One thing is clear, under state law, the RSA’s share can only be spent on the dome.

“Right, right,” said RSA board chairman, Jim Shrewsbury, who is among those with an expired term. “There’s a lot of things the RSA can do. It has to be sports-related, related to the dome, but still, there’s a lot more things the dome, the RSA could be doing. I think new commissioners will take a fresh look.”

Missouri’s governor appoints five commissioners. The St. Louis mayor appoints three, and the St. Louis County executive appoints three as well.

Mayor Tishaura Jones just announced a new appointee: United Way VP of Diversity & Inclusion, Sherita Haigler. Gov. Mike Parson and County Executive Sam Page are also considering new appointments.