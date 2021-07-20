St. Louis native Aqeel Glass named preseason SWAC Offensive Player of the Year

ST. LOUIS- One of the best quarterbacks in all of college football calls St. Louis home and is already getting some preseason props from rival coaches and staff members.
On Tuesday, Lutheran North grad Aqeel Glass, who has starred at Alabama A&M was named the preseason Offensive Player of the Year for the Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC), in a vote of league coaches and sports information directors.
Glass threw for 1,084 yards and 13 touchdowns this past season, as the FCS level shifted to a a spring schedule due to the coronavirus pandemic. Alabama A&M won SWAC and HBCU titles.
Glass was also named First Team all SWAC Preseason QB.
Former Missouri linebacker Aubrey Miller, Jr., who transferred to Jackson State, was named to the first team on defense.