St. Louis native Bradley Beal out for rest of NBA season with wrist injury

Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal (3) reacts in the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Memphis Grizzlies Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022, in Memphis, Tenn. (AP Photo/Brandon Dill)

February 16 2022 04:21 am

WASHINGTON (AP) — Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal will have surgery on his left wrist and miss the rest of the regular season.

The Wizards said Beal was re-evaluated by a specialist in New York on Tuesday and the decision was made along with his representation to have the procedure.

Beal averaged 23.2 points and a career-high 6.6 assists in 40 games before he was hurt on Jan. 29 at Memphis.

He was originally diagnosed with a torn scapholunate ligament. He was then examined again Tuesday by Dr. Michele Carlson, a hand specialist at the Hospital for Special Surgery in New York, and the Wizards medical team.

