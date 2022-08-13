Chris Naegel will compete to earn his PGA Tour Card.

The 39-year-old and three other pro golfers learned Friday that they qualified for the Korn Ferry Tour Finals. Bubba Watson’s resignation from the PGA Tour changed the threshold of points required for Naegel and the other golfers on the outside to earn eligibility.

50 PGA TOUR cards are awarded through the Korn Ferry Tour season. 25 go to the top regular-season money winners on the Korn Ferry Tour, with the remaining 25 determined by total money earned during the Finals

Naegel has had a good season in 2022. The Marquette High School Alum has qualified for various PGA events and even made the cut at tournaments such as the John Deere Classic and the US Open